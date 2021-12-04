Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant

The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing was done.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - A Georgia resident currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing was done.

The individual is fully vaccinated and is isolating in New Jersey, according to the health department. The department also said contact tracing is underway there and in Georgia to identify close contacts at risk of infection.

Currently, no other omicron cases in Georgia have been identified.

“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like omicron from emerging,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals, less than 20% have received booster doses.”

“Studies show after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protection against the virus and the ability to prevent infection with variants may decrease over time,” the health department said in a press release. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

Latest News

Gov. Ivey submits formal comment letter to OSHA on opposing vaccine mandate
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said there is still a lot they don’t...
Alabama hospitals ready for Omicron variant
Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus
Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push