Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant

ATLANTA (WALB) - A Georgia resident currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing was done.

The individual is fully vaccinated and is isolating in New Jersey, according to the health department. The department also said contact tracing is underway there and in Georgia to identify close contacts at risk of infection.

Currently, no other omicron cases in Georgia have been identified.

“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like omicron from emerging,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals, less than 20% have received booster doses.”

“Studies show after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protection against the virus and the ability to prevent infection with variants may decrease over time,” the health department said in a press release. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”

