Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) - Investigators say a 29-year-old Georgia man has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

Cory James Slaughter of Mableton was being held in the Barstow County Jail. A docket did not list an attorney for him. Slaughter was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a domestic violence call and found the woman’s body in a home in Acworth.

Witnesses said Slaughter left on foot.

Deputies used a drone to find him hiding in some woods near the home. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Also in the news ...

2004 SHOOTING: A judge is deciding whether he will agree with prosecutors’ request to dismiss murder charges against Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips in the 2004 fatal shooting of William Kirby Smith Jr. Charges were filed after the involvement of a true crime reality show. Defense lawyers want the charges dismissed with prejudice, meaning they couldn’t be refiled.

BOATING DEATH: A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake. Officials say Eric Head, 57, was driving a boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat on July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee. The late-night crash killed 22-year-old William Childs and injured six of his restaurant co-workers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each

Latest News

Wreck cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika
Columbus business donates 200 gun locks to community in support of firearm safety
Police: Homeless man arrested after entering, attempting to enter vehicles at LaGrange businesses
Carver beats Cedartown in semi-final game
SPORTS OVERTIME: Carver advances to state title game, Callaway falls on the road