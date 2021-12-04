Police: Homeless man arrested after entering, attempting to enter vehicles at LaGrange businesses

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A homeless man has been arrested after police say he entered a vehicle and attempted to enter a second vehicle in LaGrange.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, LaGrange police responded to Goodwill on Lafayette Parkway in reference to an entering auto in progress.

While en route, authorities say they received updated information that the same suspect was attempting to enter a second vehicle in the nearby parking lot of Home Depot.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Jake Shults - previously of Lawrenceburg, TN, according to police. Authorities say he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Shults was transported to the Troup County Jail and booked on the following charges: one count of entering an auto, one count of criminal attempt entering an auto, and one count of obstruction of officers.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2643 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

