Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Homeless man arrested after entering, attempting to enter vehicles at LaGrange businesses

(WPTA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A homeless man has been arrested after police say he entered a vehicle and attempted to enter a second vehicle in LaGrange.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, LaGrange police responded to Goodwill on Lafayette Parkway in reference to an entering auto in progress.

While en route, authorities say they received updated information that the same suspect was attempting to enter a second vehicle in the nearby parking lot of Home Depot.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Jake Shults - previously of Lawrenceburg, TN, according to police. Authorities say he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Shults was transported to the Troup County Jail and booked on the following charges: one count of entering an auto, one count of criminal attempt entering an auto, and one count of obstruction of officers.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2643 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Carver beats Cedartown in semi-final game
SPORTS OVERTIME: Carver advances to state title game, Callaway falls on the road
SPORTS OVERTIME: Carver advances to state title game, Callaway falls on the road
KJ pkg
Public redistricting meeting to be held ahead of proposed map vote
Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4
Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4