Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Public redistricting meeting to be held ahead of proposed map vote

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Redistricting Commission is set to vote on their proposed map for Columbus City Council districts tomorrow.

They are calling for the public to voice their concerns before the maps are finalized.

One of the 16 Redistricting Commission members, Gloria Strode, says the goal of redistricting is to insure that all voters are represented proportionately in accordance with the principle of “one person, one vote”.

Every ten years after a census is taken the maps are re-drawn. A Redistricting Commission is selected every ten years to use the new census data to reapportion the eight council districts in Columbus.

“If growth has happened in a particular area, then they might have to move the lines to make sure that they can get as close to that magic number,” said Strode. That magic number being 24,977.

Strode said they came up with 10 different scenarios to make approach the re-drawing of these lines. Each scenario representing a letter from A through J.

The proposed redistricting scenarios are based off of one demographic - race.

“When they show you those different scenarios, whether it’s G, J, I, they are looking at how many Black, how many White, how many non-Hispanic,” explained Strode.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Redistricting Committee is coming together to vote on which scenario is most equitable.

Redistricting Commissioner Wane Hailes says the decision may vary.

In order to complete accurate lines they have to have 24,977 people in each district. And Hailes says their goal is to do this without changing any council members’ districts.

“Redrawing lines in a way that could change a council person’s district would cause council people to have to run against each other” said Hailes. “It’s just not fair. And it doesn’t have to happen that way.”

Before they put the scenarios to a vote they want to hear from the public one last time.

Strode says they are looking forward to getting feed back from each person. The meeting will take place at the City Services Center at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

Latest News

Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4
Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
‘Trees for Troops’ gives away Christmas trees to Ft. Benning servicemembers
‘Trees for Troops’ gives away Christmas trees to Ft. Benning servicemembers