Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus residents living in District 4 did not receive trash pick up today.

According to Councilor Toyia Tucker, a few routes in the Steam Mill Road area were missed today. Tucker says Public Works is aware of the issue.

The good news is the city plans to send out sanitation trucks to remove trash tomorrow. Remember to leave your trash on the curb.

If your trash is not picked up on Saturday, you can call 311 to report the missed pick up.

