Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4

Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4
Public Works to pickup missed trash routes in District 4
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus residents living in District 4 did not receive trash pick up today.

According to Councilor Toyia Tucker, a few routes in the Steam Mill Road area were missed today. Tucker says Public Works is aware of the issue.

The good news is the city plans to send out sanitation trucks to remove trash tomorrow. Remember to leave your trash on the curb.

If your trash is not picked up on Saturday, you can call 311 to report the missed pick up.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

Latest News

KJ pkg
Public redistricting meeting to be held ahead of proposed map vote
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
‘Trees for Troops’ gives away Christmas trees to Ft. Benning servicemembers
‘Trees for Troops’ gives away Christmas trees to Ft. Benning servicemembers