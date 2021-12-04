SPORTS OVERTIME: Carver advances to state title game, Callaway falls on the road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers are advancing to the state title game in Atlanta following a thrilling win against Cedartown.

The Cedartown Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the game. However, Carver would respond in the second quarter with a 14-yard scramble from quarterback Devin Riles for a touchdown.

Riles would later connect with Kameron Hudson on a 55-yard touchdown pass to tie the game before halftime.

Cedartown would score on a 37-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead.

It was a remarkable run from Carver senior Jaiden Credle that would help the Tigers rally in the fourth quarter. Credle would run 54-yards on a fourth down attempt to bring the Tigers within one point with less than three minutes to go in the game. Carver would elect to go for two, and Riles would keep the snap to help secure the 22-21 victory.

Carver will play Benedictine on Friday for the state title.

CALLWAY FALLS

The Callaway Cavaliers traveled to Thomasville for a rematch of last season’s playoff game. Callaway got the win on the way to a state title in 2020.

The Bulldogs dominated Callaway in the first half and built a 10-0 lead. Callaway would reach the redzone off a 70-yard pass completed to Carlos Billingslea. However, the Cavaliers drive would stall and a field goal attempt would fail. Thomasville would complete an 80-yard touchdown pass before the half to extend the lead.

Callaway would score in the fourth quarter, but Thomasville held on for the 31-6 win.

