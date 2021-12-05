Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium Dec. 28.

This will be the Tigers 46th Bowl appearance and seventh meeting between Auburn and Houston, according to Auburn Athletics.

“Auburn football has a long history of playing in Birmingham, and now we have a chance to continue that against a nationally ranked Houston team that has won 11 games this year,” Head football coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement.

The Tigers’ all-time bowl record is 24-19-2. Auburn will be making its ninth consecutive bowl appearance, tying the longest stretch in school history.

Auburn went to nine straight bowl games from 1982-90.

“Our mindset is to end the season with a win as we build momentum for 2022, while allowing our guys to enjoy a great bowl experience,” Harsin said. “This game is an opportunity for a number of our players to play close to home and many of our fans to easily attend after Christmas. We want the Auburn Family to turn the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham orange and blue, creating a home field advantage on game day.”

The Cougars went 11-2 in the regular season. They fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the American Conference Championship Saturday.

“We look forward to competing in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and the opportunity to send our seniors off on a positive note as we build for the future,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “We invite the Auburn Family to support the Tigers December 28 in the first postseason game at state-of-the-art Protective Stadium.”

Auburn closed out the regular season 6-6.

The Birmingham Bowl will air on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

