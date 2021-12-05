Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new smartphone app is aiming to keep citizens educated about safety procedures and protocols in the city of Auburn.

With the Auburn Public Safety app, citizens can communicate with the Auburn Police Division, Auburn Department of Fire, and the city’s communications department among other services.

The new app also provides details on CPR safety guidelines, emergency box locations, and game day policies. Plus, citizens can submit crime tips directly through the app.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart says the app opens up communication with the public.

“We’re constantly seeking ways on how to better communicate with the community,” said Chief Stewart. “This is just one of the ways, one of the tools to engage with the community.”

The app is not intended to report urgent situations. If you have an emergency, you should still call 911. The public safety app is available for Android and iPhone users.

