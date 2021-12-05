Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents

(Source: Auburn Public Safety Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new smartphone app is aiming to keep citizens educated about safety procedures and protocols in the city of Auburn.

With the Auburn Public Safety app, citizens can communicate with the Auburn Police Division, Auburn Department of Fire, and the city’s communications department among other services.

The new app also provides details on CPR safety guidelines, emergency box locations, and game day policies. Plus, citizens can submit crime tips directly through the app.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart says the app opens up communication with the public.

“We’re constantly seeking ways on how to better communicate with the community,” said Chief Stewart. “This is just one of the ways, one of the tools to engage with the community.”

The app is not intended to report urgent situations. If you have an emergency, you should still call 911. The public safety app is available for Android and iPhone users.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Crime scene tape
Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer
Wreck cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika

Latest News

Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents
Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents
Columbus redistricting commission votes on proposed map
Columbus redistricting commission votes on proposed map
Columbus redistricting commission votes on proposed map
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought