Columbus redistricting commission votes on proposed map

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, a final public hearing on the redrawing of district lines for Columbus City Council. The commission came to a vote on which map they will propose.

While dozens of people showed up to the redistricting public hearing, only a few voiced their opinions.

Board member of the Southern Anti-racism network Theresa El-Amin says redrawing the lines with the purpose of preventing council members to have to run against each other hinders the people.

“We have to make space for newer voices to come forward and protecting the incumbency does not do that,” El-Amin said.

Having worked on different map scenarios organized by the first ten letters of alphabets A through J from October until December, the Commission didn’t take long to vote for the map they favored the most..

“Scenario J is the scenario that came up to work for all of us,” said Bruce Huff, Columbus city councilman.

Since the Columbus population grew less than 10,000 people since 2010, lines were due to be redrawn. In the new map, which includes both school board and council districts, each of the districts undergoes minor population changes.

For example, Huff’s district lost and gained in different areas.

“They had to move everyone up. So, you will see district three moving to eight, eight moving to two,” Huff explained.

It’s Important to note that the map is not the final decision. The next step in the process of approving a finalized map is sending the map to city council to for a vote.

The first reading of the proposed map is set for Tuesday, December 7 in the Council Chambers at 9:00 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend,

