COVID cases fall in Muscogee County Schools

(WLBT)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its first COIVD-19 update since the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The district’s data shows that COVID cases are trending downward again.

For the week of November 29 - December 3, MCSD reports:

Students:

  • 8 positive cases (-5)
  • 24 quarantines or isolations (-22)

Employees:

  • 5 positive cases (-3)
  • 11 quarantines or isolations (+1)

During this period, positive COVID cases affected a combined total of 0.17% of students and school-based employees while isolations affected 0.38%.

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and just over 3,600 school-based employees.

