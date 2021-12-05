COVID cases fall in Muscogee County Schools
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its first COIVD-19 update since the Thanksgiving holiday break.
The district’s data shows that COVID cases are trending downward again.
For the week of November 29 - December 3, MCSD reports:
Students:
- 8 positive cases (-5)
- 24 quarantines or isolations (-22)
Employees:
- 5 positive cases (-3)
- 11 quarantines or isolations (+1)
During this period, positive COVID cases affected a combined total of 0.17% of students and school-based employees while isolations affected 0.38%.
The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and just over 3,600 school-based employees.
