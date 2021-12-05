COVID cases fall in Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its first COIVD-19 update since the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The district’s data shows that COVID cases are trending downward again.

For the week of November 29 - December 3, MCSD reports:

Students:

8 positive cases (-5)

24 quarantines or isolations (-22)

Employees:

5 positive cases (-3)

11 quarantines or isolations (+1)

During this period, positive COVID cases affected a combined total of 0.17% of students and school-based employees while isolations affected 0.38%.

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and just over 3,600 school-based employees.

