Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Greenpower USA holds ‘Santa Sprints’ street race in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Handmade electric cars zoomed down 10th Street in Columbus Saturday as middle and high school students competed in Greenpower USA’s ‘Santa Sprints’ race.

Greenpower USA, originating in Alabama, is an education foundation that teaches and inspires careers in STEM. It partners with 12 schools and organizations across Phenix city and Columbus.

Saturday, students raced electric cars that they built together in teams. Students say, while the racing is exciting, the lessons and skills they learned were very important.

An all-girls team built and designed the Black mamba that runs on batteries.

”We, mostly, came together came together as a team and it just builds up relationships and handy skills,” said one participant. “It’s not all about winning. It’s just brings us together and so I just learned a lot about family.”

“Girls can do anything and it’s not just all about men,” another participant added.

The Greenpower USA foundation works to instill and introduce valuable skills among the youth.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Crime scene tape
Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Wreck cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika

Latest News

LifeSouth holding several mobile blood drives this week
Opelika police officers recognized for swift response to medical emergency
Columbus business donates 200 gun locks to community in support of firearm safety
KJ pkg
Public redistricting meeting to be held ahead of proposed map vote