Greenpower USA holds ‘Santa Sprints’ street race in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Handmade electric cars zoomed down 10th Street in Columbus Saturday as middle and high school students competed in Greenpower USA’s ‘Santa Sprints’ race.

Greenpower USA, originating in Alabama, is an education foundation that teaches and inspires careers in STEM. It partners with 12 schools and organizations across Phenix city and Columbus.

Saturday, students raced electric cars that they built together in teams. Students say, while the racing is exciting, the lessons and skills they learned were very important.

An all-girls team built and designed the Black mamba that runs on batteries.

”We, mostly, came together came together as a team and it just builds up relationships and handy skills,” said one participant. “It’s not all about winning. It’s just brings us together and so I just learned a lot about family.”

“Girls can do anything and it’s not just all about men,” another participant added.

The Greenpower USA foundation works to instill and introduce valuable skills among the youth.

