LifeSouth holding several mobile blood drives this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holidays are a critical time for blood donations and LifeSouth is hoping to ease shortages by hosting several mobile blood drives across east Alabama and west Georgia.

The organization will hold blood drives at the following locations this week:

Monday, December 6

Walmart - Alexander City, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7

Kroger - Opelika, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8

Jack Hughston Clinic - Phenix City, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Walmart - S. College St. - Auburn, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, December 10

Kroger - Lanett, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 11

Target - Opelika, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Walmart - Roanoke, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Sunday, December 12

Walmart - New Franklin Rd. - LaGrange, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Red Ridge UMC - Dadeville, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

All donors must be 17 years of age or 16 with signed consent from a parent or guardian and weigh at least 110 pounds.

If you have questions about donating blood, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.