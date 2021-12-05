Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested a Lithonia, GA man in connection to the burglary of a business. The search is on for an additional suspect.

Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Ogletree Road in reference to a burglary at a business and discovered forced entry to the building. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the immediate area and the vehicle fled.

After a pursuit, Auburn police say two people exited the vehicle and ran. Officers captured 23-year-old Cuan Lamonta Head and identified him as one of the people that ran from the vehicle. After an investigation, he was arrested Friday for charges associated with the burglary.

Police say they conducted an extensive search and did not capture the other suspect, but investigation actions are underway.

Head was transported to the Lee County Jail and held pending further court pertaining to bond. He faces the following charges: 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft of property, possession of burglary tools, attempting to elude a police officer, and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 334-246-1391.

