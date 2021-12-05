One More Dry Day Sunday

Business Break
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enjoy Sunday if you can because some unsettled conditions move in for next week that bring rain chances up for several days. A warm pattern for early December will bring to exception to our Sunday temperatures as many places get into the low and middle 70s. Monday will feature our first wave of energy that will bring some sowers and downpours Monday afternoon and evening. The middle part of next week will also feature a 30-50% coverage area during the afternoons as highs fall back into the 60s by late week. While we aren’t expecting any severe weather, I cant rule out a rumble of thunder or two, especially heading into next weekend. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 by downloading our free WTVM Weather App! Have a great Saturday night!

