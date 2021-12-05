Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police officers recognized for swift response to medical emergency

(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Opelika police officers are being recognized as this month’s First Friday Heroes by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their swift response to a medical emergency.

According to the hospital, Opelika police responded to reports one morning of a man driving in circles around a tree off Interstate 85 at Exit 64, near West Point Parkway.

After Officers Charelton Martin and Trey Oswalt made contact with the driver, asked a series of questions, and observed no evidence of drugs or alcohol, the duo realized this could be a medical emergency.

Officer Martin continued speaking with the driver and noticed the left side of his face was drooping. The two officers asked the driver to raise both of his arms straight out and his left arm started to drift down.

Additional officers were notified to the scene. The hospital says EMS was immediately called and the Life Saver helicopter was requested to transport the driver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

The patient received a vital stroke treatment upon arrival to the hospital and went immediately for a stroke thrombectomy, removing the blood clot in the patient’s brain, according to Piedmont officials.

The hospital says the patient would have had a devastating stroke if he did not receive prompt treatment. Officials add that the patient is now doing well with no complications.

Piedmont Columbus Regional also thanked Brandon Phillips and Patrick Grimes with the Opelika Police Department, Chase McConnell with the Opelika Fire Department, Kamerian Williams with Opelika ETS, plus Autumn Lindsey and Derick Robinson with Life Save helicopter for their assistance.

A ceremony commending Officers Oswalt and Martin will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Crime scene tape
Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer
Wreck cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika

Latest News

Broadway Christmas parade held in uptown Columbus
Broadway Christmas parade held in uptown Columbus
City of Smiths Station holds 10th annual Christmas tree lighting
City of Smiths Station holds 10th annual Christmas tree lighting
Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents
Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents
Auburn Public Safety Department launches new app to improve communication with residents