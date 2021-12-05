Opelika police officers recognized for swift response to medical emergency

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Opelika police officers are being recognized as this month’s First Friday Heroes by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their swift response to a medical emergency.

According to the hospital, Opelika police responded to reports one morning of a man driving in circles around a tree off Interstate 85 at Exit 64, near West Point Parkway.

After Officers Charelton Martin and Trey Oswalt made contact with the driver, asked a series of questions, and observed no evidence of drugs or alcohol, the duo realized this could be a medical emergency.

Officer Martin continued speaking with the driver and noticed the left side of his face was drooping. The two officers asked the driver to raise both of his arms straight out and his left arm started to drift down.

Additional officers were notified to the scene. The hospital says EMS was immediately called and the Life Saver helicopter was requested to transport the driver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

The patient received a vital stroke treatment upon arrival to the hospital and went immediately for a stroke thrombectomy, removing the blood clot in the patient’s brain, according to Piedmont officials.

The hospital says the patient would have had a devastating stroke if he did not receive prompt treatment. Officials add that the patient is now doing well with no complications.

Piedmont Columbus Regional also thanked Brandon Phillips and Patrick Grimes with the Opelika Police Department, Chase McConnell with the Opelika Fire Department, Kamerian Williams with Opelika ETS, plus Autumn Lindsey and Derick Robinson with Life Save helicopter for their assistance.

A ceremony commending Officers Oswalt and Martin will be held at a later date.

