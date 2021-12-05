Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear ready for this upcoming week as our weather pattern feature rounds of showers and even storms. Monday morning looks mainly dry, but a line of showers and storms move in by the middle part of the afternoon at about a 50-60% coverage area, so the after school/work commute will be a soggy one, with temperatures around 70. While we are expecting any sever weather, gusty winds are possible up to 30-40MPH with this line. Tuesday the rain coverage is less at about 20-40%, but have the rain coat on stand by throughout the day. Mid to late week will continue to feature scattered showers on and off each afternoon, with highs falling back into the 60s. We are in for another warm up by next weekend with middle 70s on the return for Saturday. Make it a great week!

