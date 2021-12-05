Business Break
Unsettled Work Week Ahead

Anna’s Forecast!
A Chattahoochee Valley Sunset
A Chattahoochee Valley Sunset(Angela Jones)
By Anna Sims
Dec. 5, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more nice day in store before we transition to a more unsettled weather pattern across the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs are in the mid-70s for Sunday, and sunshine will be abundant in the evening hours before clouds build in again overnight. Mostly cloudy skies dominate for the first half of Monday before a line of showers and storms rolls through in the afternoon and evening hours for many of our commutes home from work/school. The rain gear will be needed pretty much every single day next week as we stay in a more unsettled weather pattern with at least some rain coverage in the forecast through next weekend. Temperature wise, we will be in the 60s for most of the week after a cold front rolls through on Monday, but by Friday we will return to the 70s again and stay there through the weekend. Morning lows will be mild most days in the 50s.

