Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chatt. County Schools: No positive COIVD cases among students

(waff)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its first update of COVID cases since the Thanksgiving break.

The school district reports zero positive COVID cases and isolations for the week of November 29 - December 23. However, one employee tested positive for the virus during that same period.

There are 945 students and 139 employees in the school system.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Crime scene tape
Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

Latest News

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
LifeSouth holding several mobile blood drives this week
COVID cases fall in Muscogee County Schools