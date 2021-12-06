Chatt. County Schools: No positive COIVD cases among students

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its first update of COVID cases since the Thanksgiving break.

The school district reports zero positive COVID cases and isolations for the week of November 29 - December 23. However, one employee tested positive for the virus during that same period.

There are 945 students and 139 employees in the school system.

