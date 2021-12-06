Business Break
Columbus police chief weighs in on recent shooting death of local business owner

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM anchor Roslyn Giles on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday evening.

During our bi-monthly “Chat with the Chief” segment, Blackmon discussed the recent shooting death of a Columbus business owner and answers questions about the safety of business owners in the Chattahoochee Valley.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

