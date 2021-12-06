Business Break
Columbus police investigating apparent shooting on Harbison Dr.

Columbus police investigating apparent shooting(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an apparent Sunday evening shooting.

Our crew saw a heavy presence of police and crime scene investigators in the 1000 block of Harbison Drive. We’re told there were nearly two dozen shell markers on the ground.

Details are limited at this time.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

