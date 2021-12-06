Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coroner on scene of shooting at Columbus bank

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has formed at the Synovus Bank branch on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a shooting took place. The police precinct is also located in the same building.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is on the scene. We know that there are some people still in the bank. However, we don’t know when they’ll be let out.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or who else may be involved.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene working to find out more. Stay tuned for updates on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Opelika Fire Department named regional training center
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor
Jury trials begin for two Columbus murders
Jury trial starts for men charged with a 2018 Columbus murder
Jury trial starts for man charged with a 2018 Columbus murder