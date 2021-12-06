Coroner on scene of shooting at Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has formed at the Synovus Bank branch on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a shooting took place. The police precinct is also located in the same building.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is on the scene. We know that there are some people still in the bank. However, we don’t know when they’ll be let out.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or who else may be involved.

