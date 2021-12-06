Business Break
COVID cases rise in Auburn City Schools

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases in the system. The data shows COVID cases are up from the previous week.

17 students tested positive for COVID during the week of November 29 - December 3, according to the school district’s data. Before the holiday break, Auburn City Schools reported a single COVID case.

Additionally, school officials say four students received notice of possible exposure while at school.

The district is reminding parents and guardians that students with symptoms of illness should stay home as they will be excused from school.

