Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/AP) - David Perdue has officially announced his bid for governor of Georgia.

The former U.S. Republican Senator announced Monday morning on social media that he’s challenging incumbent Brian Kemp in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race.

I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia. pic.twitter.com/iQMMV97ynw — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 6, 2021

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

