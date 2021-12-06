Business Break
Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Donald Trump's wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election, is likely to face the former senator for the 2022 Republican primary for governor. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/AP) - David Perdue has officially announced his bid for governor of Georgia.

The former U.S. Republican Senator announced Monday morning on social media that he’s challenging incumbent Brian Kemp in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

