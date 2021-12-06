Business Break
Fort Benning to celebrate 31st annual Tower Lighting

(KY3)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning and the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, will host the 31st Annual Tower Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Eubanks Field.

The event is open to the public. There will be multiple activities, military demonstrations, static displays, a Silver Wings demonstration, the lighting of a 250-foot tower and even Santa will visit the celebration!

In addition to celebrating the holidays, this event provides attendees from both the installation and the surrounding communities a better understanding of the units, Soldiers and missions of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning.

