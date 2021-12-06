Business Break
Jury trials begin for two Columbus murders

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury trials are set to start Monday for two Columbus murders.

One jury trial is for two men charged with a 2016 murder. In November of that year, police were called about a shooting on 17th Avenue where they found 36-year-old Ronald Davis injured after being shot. He later died a day later at the hospital.

The first arrest was made less than a month later as then 20-year-old Saleem Jackson was taken into custody by Columbus police. A few days later, authorities made a second arrest, then 19-year-old Dylan Haskell.

Another jury trial is set to start Monday for a 2018 murder. In June of that year, then 27-year-old Demetrius Johnson was arrested for the fatal shooting of Jermaine Williams that happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 6th Street.

Investigators say Johnson first approached Williams in a car and they talked and then Johnson drove off. They say Johnson came back and fired multiple shots hitting Williams.

When Johnson went to court for a hearing it was revealed both the victim and suspect had a dispute on Facebook. Williams’ father says they both knew each from years prior.

News Leader 9 will provide updates from both trials on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

