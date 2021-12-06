Opelika Fire Department named regional training center

OEPLIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Fire Department has been named the newest member of the Alabama Fire College’s team of Regional Training Centers (RTC).

Opelika is the 21st Regional Training Center of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards and Education Commission. The city expects to get an economic boost as the fire department will teach students from across the nation.

“This is good for Opelika Fire but also local restaurants, hotels and merchants as we will now be hosting and training students from all over the country at our facility,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “The continued growth in Opelika and the surrounding area makes this opportunity even more important for our fire department’s development.”

The RTC network allows Alabama firefighters to receive emergency response training locally in the communities where they live and work as opposed to traveling across the state to the Alabama Fire College.

“The City of Opelika has made substantial financial investments to the Opelika Fire Training Center to be able to adequately handle a designation like this,” Mayor Fuller said.

“I firmly believe Opelika Fire has one of the best Training Centers in the State of Alabama and we continue to try and make it better every day,” said OFD Chief Shane Boyd. “With plans for a new station on the horizon and new personnel expected in the next year, this could not have come at a better time. I know this will lead to a more progressive, better trained fire department here in Opelika and we are very grateful to The Alabama Fire College for giving us this opportunity.”

“It is obvious to me based on the financial investment in their training facilities, the emergency responders and by extension, the citizens, in the Auburn-Opelika area have the support of their fire chiefs, mayors and other elected officials,” said Matt Russell, executive director of Alabama Fire College.

Russell added that the Alabama Fire College staff was extremely impressed at the investment the City of Opelika has made to ensure their fire department has facilities and other resources to provide training in a safe manner.

