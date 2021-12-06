Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Donald Trump's wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election, is likely to face the former senator for the 2022 Republican primary for governor. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election.

Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue governor’s campaign, proclaiming him “a bold conservative to unite Georgia, and inviting people to “join our team to stop Stacey Abrams,” the likely Democratic nominee.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Crime scene tape
Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

Latest News

Chatt. County Schools: No positive COIVD cases among students
Temporary lane closures planned for E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn
Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Uptown Columbus restaurant holds second annual ‘Pancakes with Santa’ event