Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

FILE - Artist Andrzej Sikora speaks of his artwork in his studio at The Russell Industrial...
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know parents of Mich. school shooting suspect stayed in studio
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. The Biden...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans