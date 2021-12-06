Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Anne-Pacelli Girls Flag Football team competes in GHSA semi-final game

St. Anne-Pacelli Girls Flag Football Team competes in GHSA semi-final game
St. Anne-Pacelli Girls Flag Football Team competes in GHSA semi-final game(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli High School’s Girls Flag Football team is playing for a spot in the championship game on Thursday, December 6.

Today’s GHSA semi-final game is being played at the Home Depot backyard - right next to Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Pacelli is the number one seed.

So far in the first half, neither team has scored.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates throughout the game.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Man arrested in connection to burglary of Auburn business; second suspect sought
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Carver beats Cedartown in semi-final game
SPORTS OVERTIME: Carver advances to state title game, Callaway falls on the road
Smiths Station Panthers Flag Football Team loads buses to play in title game
Smiths Station Panthers head to AHSAA Flag Football Title Game in Birmingham
SEND OFF: Central Red Devils are heading to the AHSAA 7A Title Game in Birmingham
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14