St. Anne-Pacelli Girls Flag Football team competes in GHSA semi-final game
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli High School’s Girls Flag Football team is playing for a spot in the championship game on Thursday, December 6.
Today’s GHSA semi-final game is being played at the Home Depot backyard - right next to Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Pacelli is the number one seed.
So far in the first half, neither team has scored.
