Temporary lane closures planned for E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you along East Glenn Avenue in Auburn, you should expect some delays this week.

Temporary lane closures are planned on near the intersection of Skyway Drive Monday through Wednesday.

Crews will be resurfacing the intersection related to work on The Glenn development, according to Auburn city officials.

Work is expected last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Drivers are urged to use caution and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

