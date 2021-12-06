Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twin Peaks will be opening in Columbus soon.

After a year of being vacant, the TGI Friday’s building - located on Adams Farm Drive - has been transformed into Twin Peaks.

According to the restaurant, Twin Peaks is opening soon for dine-in, online ordering, and delivery. The chain offers scratch-made food, sports on TVs from every angle, frosty 29° beers, and our fun and friendly Twin Peaks Girls.

There is currently no word on when the restaurant officially opens.

The new Twin Peaks in Columbus will be located at 3116 Adams Farm Drive.

