TxDOT contractor says sign with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ message was hacked

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big Creek Construction, LTD, a contractor with the Texas Department of Transportation, confirmed to KWTX that a highway sign spotted in Central Texas with the message “Let’s Go Brandon” is one of its signs, but believes its employees were not responsible for the message.

KWTX reached out to a spokesperson with the contractor, who said the sign appeared to have been hacked.

Big Creek Construction said the matter was brought to its attention at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. It fixed the sign within 30 to 40 minutes after it was alerted about the message. The contractor told KWTX it would not condone that type of behavior from its employees.

When TxDOT was alerted about the sign on Monday, it said it would work with the contractor to find out how the message made it onto the sign. In a statement to KWTX, TxDOT said “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor. The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen by drivers along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.

According to the Associated Press, the saying started in October, when a reporter was interviewing the winner of a NASCAR race.

The crowd was chanting “(Expletive) Joe Biden,” but the reporter thought they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Brown.

Since then, the saying has been used by those who oppose President Joe Biden as a means to insult the president or voice their opposition to his policies.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.