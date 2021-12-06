Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms return to the forecast starting today and will last through the work week. Cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for the first half of the day, but right in time to come home from work and school we will see showers and storms rolling through the valley. Highs are in the 70s for Monday but will return to the 60s for the majority of the week. Each day will feature some sort of shower or storm chance with Thursday looking to be our most dry day. Friday and Saturday we are tracking a few more storms in the forecast while highs return to the 70s for a few days. We will have to watch Saturday’s storm chance a little more closely as a few of those could be on the stronger side ahead of a cold front. Once this front clears through the area though, we will return to a much more settled forecast pattern with highs only in the 50s and 60s and a whole lot of sunshine in the forecast.

