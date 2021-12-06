Unsettled Week of Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unsettled is still the best way to describe the forecast for the week ahead with several different rain chances along the way. Rain will end later tonight, and temperatures will cool back down to the 40s for lows with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow. Rain chances will return for Tuesday, and linger into Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with the best coverage of rain on Wednesday coming during the morning hours. Another system will move in Thursday night into Friday providing a chance of rain and a few storms, and then we will look at another system moving in Saturday into Sunday with another chance of thunderstorms. It will be difficult to time out exactly the start/stop time for rain for any given spot when a forecast is as unsettled as this, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on how things are looking at any given point through the day. It looks like we will cool things down again by early next week, and start the process of drying out... but I encourage you to stay tuned for updates to the latter part of our extended forecast as we make it through this unsettled week!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.