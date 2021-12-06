Uptown Columbus restaurant holds second annual ‘Pancakes with Santa’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Christmas draws closer, Santa made an early appearance to see children this weekend.

Southern Roots Country Store & Café in uptown Columbus hosted its second annual ‘Pancakes with Santa’ event Sunday morning.

Saint Nick and Mrs. Clause greeted children as they made pancakes at this year’s sold-out event.

Children also had an opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and take photos.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Valley Rescue Mission.

