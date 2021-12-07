Business Break
14-year-old’s attorney requests evaluation for teen after charged with murder of father’s girlfriend(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old Columbus boy may have to have a psychological evaluation after being charged with murder. The defense attorney for Hagan Fredette wants the evaluation done before any court hearings.

Freddette and and his father, Joshua, are facing murder charges after being accused of killing 37-year-old Emily McDaniel in 2020. McDaniel was Freddette’s fiancee.

Officials found her shot and stabbed in her home last September.

Police say the 14-year-old admitted to killing McDaniel.

The testimony revealed that the teen shot her in the head multiple times. It also states when he thought she was still breathing, he stabbed her several times. His father was not in the home at the time.

However, police said the boy called his father and told him what he had done.

