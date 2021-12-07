Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus names new spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local kids are getting out of school for Christmas break in a couple weeks, but before that, some are competing.

This morning, Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus had their annual spelling bee, where our very own WTVM anchor Jason Dennis had the chance to be the pronouncer. Parents were able to watch on Zoom.

They handled some tough words and the winning one was ostriches.

The winner was 5th grader Alex Cosal and the runner-up was 5th grader Jocelyn Randall. Congratulations to the winners and all 12 spellers who were part of it!

