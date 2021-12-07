Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus City Council approves to vote on redistricting map next week

Columbus City Council discusses park hours, waste pickup issues
Columbus City Council discusses park hours, waste pickup issues
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council held a meeting on Tuesday morning - which led to the councilors agreeing to bring back the results of Redistricting Commission’s new proposed map and school board member districts.

After hearing feedback from the public, they voted on a map option that is presented today.

One of the 17 Redistricting Commission members, says the goal of redistricting is to insure that all voters are represented proportionately in accordance with the principle of “one person, one vote.”

Every ten years after a census is taken, the maps are redrawn.

A Redistricting Commission is selected every ten years to use the new census data to reapportion the eight council districts in Columbus.

“Something that’s very important to me is referenced in the charter. One person one vote,” said Marc D’Antonio, a member of the Redistricting Commission. “We strive to have an even population of population among the districts and you’re always going to have some on the margin and that’s just the process here.”

Since Columbus’ population grew less than 10,000 people since 2010, lines were due to be redrawn.

The new map, which includes both school board and council districts, will require both districts to undergo minor changes.

The item will be brought back for a vote next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Twin Peaks coming to Columbus
Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery

Latest News

A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
Lee County Humane Society
Lee County Humane Society hosts holiday adoption event
Pedestrian killed in Opelika crash