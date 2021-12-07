Columbus City Council approves to vote on redistricting map next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council held a meeting on Tuesday morning - which led to the councilors agreeing to bring back the results of Redistricting Commission’s new proposed map and school board member districts.

After hearing feedback from the public, they voted on a map option that is presented today.

One of the 17 Redistricting Commission members, says the goal of redistricting is to insure that all voters are represented proportionately in accordance with the principle of “one person, one vote.”

Every ten years after a census is taken, the maps are redrawn.

A Redistricting Commission is selected every ten years to use the new census data to reapportion the eight council districts in Columbus.

“Something that’s very important to me is referenced in the charter. One person one vote,” said Marc D’Antonio, a member of the Redistricting Commission. “We strive to have an even population of population among the districts and you’re always going to have some on the margin and that’s just the process here.”

Since Columbus’ population grew less than 10,000 people since 2010, lines were due to be redrawn.

The new map, which includes both school board and council districts, will require both districts to undergo minor changes.

The item will be brought back for a vote next Tuesday.

