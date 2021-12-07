Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 23rd Street in Columbus that left one man dead.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed 32-year-old Marcus Jones suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

Several police units are on the scene, including the Crime Scene Investigation and Homicide units. Investigators are on scene gathering information.

Jones’ body will go to Atlanta for autopsy.

