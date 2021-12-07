Business Break
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 23rd Street in Columbus that left one man dead.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed 32-year-old Marcus Jones suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

Several police units are on the scene, including the Crime Scene Investigation and Homicide units. Investigators are on scene gathering information.

Jones’ body will go to Atlanta for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details.

