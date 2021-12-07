Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor

File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Businessman Tim James is launching his third attempt to become Alabama’s governor.

James, son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, says he has filed the paperwork to challenge Gov. Kay Ivey’s reelection bid in 2022. He joins other confirmed contenders Dean Odle and Stacy Lee George.

The 59-year-old tried but failed to get the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2002 and 2010. He sparked speculation on this third attempt at a press conference in September where he addressed multiple issues, including vaccine mandates, transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga’s new legalization in Alabama schools.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Twin Peaks coming to Columbus
Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Two injured following Harbison Dr. shooting in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor
Brad Raffensperger is suing the Biden Administration's Department of Justice.
Raffensperger sues Biden Dept. of Justice over election claims
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers