Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of kids across the Chattahoochee Valley will be waking up on Christmas morning with more gifts under the tree, all thanks to soldiers at Fort Benning.

Operation Toy Drop happens each year on Fort Benning where hundreds of paratroopers donate toys to kids in the community then jump out of planes. This is an international event bringing together soldiers from all different parts of the world.

Taking nearly six months to organize and prepare, more than 300 soldiers came together Tuesday to not only jump out of planes, but also remember the reason for the season.

“The thing I love about what we do here on Fort Benning, beyond training, you know, America’s finest, is what we do for our community,” Command Sgt. Major Derrick Garner said.

The event was hosted by the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigades 1st Battalion along with the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment. More than 500 toys were collected in more than five big bins to benefit kids in need through Salvation Army and Fort Benning’s Santa’s Castle.

Sgt. Major Joel McMann of Australia performed his first static line jump in 1998, and today, he performed his last. He explained this is more than just a “last jump” to him.

“Those sorts of families can get in there and get toys for their children and allow their children to have a blessed Christmas like the rest of us,” Sgt. Major McMann explained. “That’s what it’s about today. It’s not about the jumping.”

Some soldiers who jumped Tuesday were pinned with foreign wings after.

Major Joseph Boates of Canada explained a lot of planning goes into this jump and people are brought to Fort Benning from across the country to make it all happen: “You get the opportunity. You get the wings. Most importantly, you get to bring the toys down for the kids that obviously don’t get the benefit of that. So there’s a lot of planning that goes into it ahead of time. Fortunately as a liaison officer, I get to enjoy not taking part of all that. I just get to do the fun stuff.”

And fun was had...

“Christmas... It’s always a good thing when kids can wake up with something underneath the Christmas tree and something to be happy about and really be thankful that there’s folks out there who care,” Command Sgt. Major Garner said.

