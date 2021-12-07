Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost one week out from the December 15 deadline for all uniformed members of the Armed Forces to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Fort Benning’s commanding general says all its active duty soldiers will meet that criteria, unless they have an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.

As of last week, at least 92% of Fort Benning military personnel had started or completed the vaccination process.

In a statement sent to News Leader 9, Major General Patrick Donahoe said “Fort Benning has made COVID-19 vaccines part of our normal medical readiness requirements and began mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of soldiers.”

