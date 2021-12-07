Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update

Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update
Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost one week out from the December 15 deadline for all uniformed members of the Armed Forces to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Fort Benning’s commanding general says all its active duty soldiers will meet that criteria, unless they have an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.

As of last week, at least 92% of Fort Benning military personnel had started or completed the vaccination process.

In a statement sent to News Leader 9, Major General Patrick Donahoe said “Fort Benning has made COVID-19 vaccines part of our normal medical readiness requirements and began mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of soldiers.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Twin Peaks coming to Columbus
Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery

Latest News

Columbus Police Department investigates homicide on Farr Rd.
Columbus Police Department investigates homicide on Farr Rd.
Small businesses booming in Columbus
Small businesses booming in Columbus
Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus names new spelling bee winner
Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus names new spelling bee winner
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop