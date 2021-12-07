Business Break
Lee County Humane Society hosts holiday adoption event

Lee County Humane Society
Lee County Humane Society(Source: Lee County Humane Society)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is holding its annual holiday ‘Empty The Shelter’ event.

Several shelters in our viewing area are lowering the cost for pet adoptions. You can take one home for as little as five dollars. Nationwide, many shelters are overwhelmed with homeless animals and slow adoption rates.

Right now, the Lee County Humane society houses around 200 pets. Outreach Coordinator Sidney Hancock says while the shelter offers excellent care for the animals, it can be a stressful for them.

In order to free up some space and give these pets the ultimate Christmas gift, they are offering spayed and neutered pets for $5 and unaltered pets for $55.

“Obviously it’s very different from a home environment. They don’t have a couch to sleep on, they don’t have anyone to snuggle up with or they can’t go outside whenever they want and that’s why it’s so important to get these animals out of the shelter,” said Hancock.

This event lasts until December 20.

