Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local group of businessmen are speaking out about safety concerns in light of the fatal robbery that occurred on Monday.

These men own local gas stations and liquor stores. They are part of the Columbus Retail Organization.

They say they don’t feel safe in the Fountain City considering one of their own was shot and robbed in a bank parking lot right next to a police precinct.

News Leader 9 caught up with them at Warehouse 9 on 9th Street in Columbus as they met this afternoon and talked about the sad reality of losing Amit Patel and how they can move forward as business owners and remain safe.

“As business owners we need to be more careful based on the incidents that have happened today and in the past. We do feel strongly there may be a role that police can step up and investigate some of the cases a little more closely,” said one of the members of the Columbus Retail Organization.

You may recall on November 19, another Columbus business owner was shot in the arm during a robbery. Like Amit Patel, he too was trying to make a business deposit at the Suntrust Bank, now Truist on Auburn Avenue. He survived.

