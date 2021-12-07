Business Break
Local veterans donate funds to Central High School’s Navy JROTC program

Local veterans donate funds to Central High School’s Navy JROTC program(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A generous donation from local veterans will be a major boost for a local high school’s JROTC program.

The Central High School Color Guard is a Navy JROTC team and plays the important role of presenting the United States flag in events and ceremonies.

A group of veterans donated $1,000 to the program to help with some items like new uniforms and more.

Veterans Jared Lee - a former Army ranger, Fred Copeland - a Vietnam combat veteran, Fred Smith - an Army Special Ops veteran, Mathis Banks and Michael Broady - both former rangers, all worked together to present the funds.

They said that doing it on the remembrance of Pearl Harbor carried great significance.

“We are very thankful for the thousand dollars that was given to our program for our color guard,” said Phillip Spencer, Executive Officer of Petty Officer Second Class. “This actually kickstarts our efforts our ultimate goal for a sea cruise on the USS Yorktown to give our cadets the opportunity to stay overnight and see what a soldier in WWII would experience.”

Broady praised the young people in JROTC for “doing the right thing day in and day out.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

