MCSO: Several arrested, drugs, firearms seized after multiple traffic stops

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests and completed drug and firearm seizures following multiple traffic stops.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says two stolen firearms were recovered, two firearms were taken pending further investigation, and two firearms were recovered for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say multiple illegal narcotics were also seized including about 25 Xanax bars with an approximate street value of $625.00, about 200 grams of marijuana with an approximate street value of $2,000, and about 1 gram of crack/cocaine with an approximate street value of $100.

A total of 21 outstanding warrants were cleared as a result of the traffic stops and 3 DUI arrests were made. Additionally, multiple vehicles were towed for no insurance and there were 39 traffic violation citations and 7 criminal arrests were made.

Sheriff Countryman says the traffic stops were all conducted by night shift deputies over the past two weeks.

