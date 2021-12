COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government posted, in a Facebook post, that residents will be issued one 96-gallon household garbage cart.

They will also be getting a 96-gallon yard waste cart. The carts are three times the size of the typical 32-gallon carts.

Cart deliveries will start rolling out February of 2022 in Columbus.

