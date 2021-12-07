Business Break
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

On December 7, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Opelika police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Pepperell Parkway, near Lowndes Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old female who had been struck by the vehicle. The person was dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

