Rain in the Forecast Through Saturday

Anna’s Forecast
Waxing crescent moon over Opelika, AL
Waxing crescent moon over Opelika, AL(Bobby Strozier)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will stay in the forecast every single day through Saturday, but the type of rain will vary day to day. Tuesday and Wednesday morning look to feature light, pop-up showers that will filter through the valley throughout the day while highs struggle to make it past the mid-50s for Tuesday. By Thursday, things look more dry across the valley with just a few stray periods with some mist possible, but as we head into Friday we are tracking storms again in the forecast. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but by Friday and Saturday highs go back to the mid-70s as storms return. Saturday looks to be the stormiest day with the potential for some stronger storms in the mix, so if you have outdoor plans on Saturday keep a very close eye on the forecast over the coming days. These storms will be ahead of a cold front that will bring sunshine back to the forecast by Sunday as cooler air ushers into the valley putting us on a much more settled pattern through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

