Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain & Storm Chances Stick Around This Week; Warming Up, Too

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still have an active forecast on the way as we take you through the week with rain coverage returning on Wednesday with a 40-50% coverage, generally before noon.  Thursday looks like it will be a mostly dry day for us, and we will see temperatures warming up in the short term – to the lower 60s on Wednesday and mid to upper 60s by Thursday.  The weather turns even warmer going into Friday and Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s, but look for a more potent storm system that will impact the area by Saturday evening and night.  Showers and storms are possible on Friday too, but we might see a few stronger storms in the mix on Saturday before we undergo another big weather pattern change by Sunday and early next week with drier conditions and cooler temperatures building back in.  The rest of next week looks dry as of now, with temperatures starting to warm back up again in the long-range forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Twin Peaks coming to Columbus
Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery

Latest News

Waxing crescent moon over Opelika, AL
Rain in the Forecast Through Saturday
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Unsettled Week of Weather Ahead
Fog at Lawson Army Airfield
Unsettled Week Ahead