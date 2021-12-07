Rain & Storm Chances Stick Around This Week; Warming Up, Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still have an active forecast on the way as we take you through the week with rain coverage returning on Wednesday with a 40-50% coverage, generally before noon. Thursday looks like it will be a mostly dry day for us, and we will see temperatures warming up in the short term – to the lower 60s on Wednesday and mid to upper 60s by Thursday. The weather turns even warmer going into Friday and Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s, but look for a more potent storm system that will impact the area by Saturday evening and night. Showers and storms are possible on Friday too, but we might see a few stronger storms in the mix on Saturday before we undergo another big weather pattern change by Sunday and early next week with drier conditions and cooler temperatures building back in. The rest of next week looks dry as of now, with temperatures starting to warm back up again in the long-range forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.